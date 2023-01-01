Papa's Hotdoggeria is a restaurant management game where you manage a hot dog shop in a baseball stadium. Located inside the food court, you will serve customers in between innings. Serve the customers their favorite meals at several stations by getting their order exactly right. Try to serve all the customers without making any mistakes so you can earn the most amount of tips. You can then spend your hard-earned cash on improving the shop, the stations, and the decoration! There are many ingredients and toppings you need to get used to, so make sure you take a good look at all the stations before jumping into the rush hour. There are also a lot of ingredients to unlock ! Make sure to complete all the achievements and serve all the VIP customers to maximize your hotdoggeria's success! Make sure to share Papa's Hotdoggeria with your friends and show them you can design and manage the best hot-dog shop in town!Select, drag and move ingredients - Left mouse buttonPapa's Hotdoggeria was created by Flipline Studios, and was later emulated in HTML5 by AwayFL. Play their other Papa's Games on Poki: Papa's Freezeria, Papa's Pizzeria, Papa's Burgeria, Papa Louie: When Pizzas Attack and Papa's Taco Mia You can play Papa's Hotdoggeria for free on Poki.Papa's Hotdoggeria is only playable on your computer for now.

Website: poki.com

