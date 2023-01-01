Papa's Freezeria is a restaurant management game where you manage a dessert shop while the owner is on a temporary leave. Serve the customers their favorite sweets at several stations by getting their order exactly right. Try to serve all the customers without making any mistakes so you can earn the most amount of tips. You can then spend your hard-earned cash on improving the freezeria, the dessert stations, and the shop's entire decoration! There are many ingredients and toppings you need to get used to, so make sure you take a good look at all the stations before jumping into the rush hour. Make sure to complete all the achievements and serve all the VIP customers to maximize your freezeria's success! Make sure to share Papa's Freezeria with your friends and show them you can design and manage the best dessert shop in town!Select, drag and move ingredients - Left mouse buttonPapa's Freezeria was created by Flipline Studios, and was later emulated in HTML5 by AwayFL. Play their other Papa's Games on Poki: Papa Louie: When Pizzas Attack, Papa's Pizzeria, Papa's Burgeria and Papa's Taco Mia You can play Papa's Freezeria for free on Poki.Papa's Freezeria is only playable on your computer for now.

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Papa's Freezeria. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.