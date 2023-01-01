Papa's Burgeria is a cooking game created by Flipline Studios. Grab your spatula and get ready for a burger-flipping adventure! Take orders, grill patties, add toppings, and serve the burgers to all of your wacky customers. Control at each step of the burger-building process and juggle between each area of the restaurant. Keep an eye out for customers waiting in the lobby, drag and flip burger patties on the grill to cook them just right, and add toppings and sauces to the sandwiches before serving them to your customers! Use your hard-earned tips to buy restaurant upgrades and hats to wear, and you can also decorate your lobby with furniture and posters from the Furniture Shop. Can you turn your burgeria into the most famous fast food chain in the world?Select, drag and move ingredients - Left mouse buttonPapa's Burgeria was created by Flipline Studios, and was later emulated in HTML5 by AwayFL. Also play other Papa's Games games on Poki: Papa's Pizzeria, Papa's Taco Mia, and Papa's Freezeria

Website: poki.com

