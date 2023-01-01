Cook hot and spicy wings at Papa's Wingeria! Play as Chuck, Mandi, or your own customer character. Take customer's wing orders, and hit the fry station. Cook their wings thoroughly, and dip them in delicious sauces. Arrange a full wing meal for money!

Website: poki.com

