Serve meals to hungry customers at Papa’s Pastaria in Portellini! Your goal is to save enough money to attend a special wedding. You can take customer orders, prepare unique pasta dishes, and complete each transaction. Strive to keep your patrons happy!

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Papa's Pastaria. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.