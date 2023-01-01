OvO Dimensions

OvO Dimension is an arcade platform game made by Dedra Games. You control a stickman character that has simple and basic actions. Jump, Walljump and slide your way through the levels ! If you want to really master the game, use the action combinations to get extra power ! Jump right after a slide or a ground pounce ! There are tons of levels in OvO Dimension. Will you be able to jump your way through all levels ?Controls will be displayed inside the game.Arrow Keys to move aroundOvO Dimension was created by Dedra Games, a game development studio based in France. This is their first game on Poki!OvO Dimension is free to play on Poki.OvO Dimension is playable on both your computer and mobile devices like phones and tablets.

Website: poki.com

