Operation Desert Road is an action game where you ride armored vehicles and destroy everything on sight. In order to finish a level, all you need to do is reach the destination, but you get more points if you destroy your opponents and obstacles on the way. Spend the money you've earned on new and improved vehicles, so you can explore the new maps in style with over 32 different vehicles with their own characteristics!Operation Desert Road was created by XFormGames. Play their other games on Poki: Burnin' Rubber Crash n' Burn, hydro-storm-2, Rhino Rush Stampede, Gladiator True Story, rally-point-4, Rally Point 3, Go Kart Go! Ultra!, and Burnin' Rubber 5 XSYou can play Operation Desert Road for free on Poki.Operation Desert Road can only be played on your computer for now.

