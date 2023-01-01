Onet Paradise is a puzzle game where you have to match the same icons. The game has three different modes. In normal mode you try to beat all the levels. In leisure mode you have to finish as many levels as you can before you have no more moves left. And in Time Mode you have to finish as much level within 60 seconds but you get a time bonus for matching tiles. Both leisure mode and the time mode have a leaderboard, so you can compete against other players for the best scores! Got stuck? You can use a hint on the top of the page to get you going again. Can you finish every level in Onet Paradise?Find two identical tiles that can be connected by three or less straight lines.Onet Paradise is created by PotatoJam. Play their other puzzle games on Poki: Monster Duo, Numbers, Bring me Cakes, Onet Master, and Solitaire Klondike 2.0

Website: poki.com

