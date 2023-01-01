Onet Master is the sequel to the popular puzzle game Onet Paradise. Find two identical tiles and connect them with three or less straight lines! Connecting tiles open up new options to further clear the level. Try to beat all the new levels. Got stuck? You can use a hint on the top of the page to get you going again. Will you become the true Onet Master?Find two identical tiles that can be connected by three or less straight lines by clicking on the who tiles.Onet Master is created by PotatoJam. Play their other puzzle games on Poki: Monster Duo, Numbers, Bring me Cakes, Onet Paradise, and Solitaire Klondike 2.0

Website: poki.com

