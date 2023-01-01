Onet Fruit Classic is a puzzle game created by RedFoc. In this game, your objective is to get rid of all fruit-filled tiles on the screen by matching them with their identical pairs. Find two identical tiles and connect them with three or fewer straight lines. If your line has obstructions, the game will not accept the tiles as matched. Connecting tiles correctly opens up new options to further clear the level. Are you stuck? Click on a free hint button at the top of the game. Share Onet Fruit Classic with your friends and compare your high scores on Poki!Match tiles with the same fruit in order to make them both disappear.Auto pair - Space barOnet Fruit Classic was created by RedFoc. Play their other casual games on Poki: Space Bubbles, Sushi Chef and Checkers

Website: poki.com

