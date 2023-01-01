Onekey is a puzzle-platform game by Nitrome. The whole game is piloted with the spacebar as it's only control. Guide your character through the level and avoid traps ! Will you be able to reach the end of each level ?Controls are explained in-gameThis game was created by Nitrome as a flash game, and later emulated in HTML5 by AwayFL for Poki. Play Nitrome's other flash games on Poki: Swindler 2, Avalanche, Cave Chaos 2, Enemy 585, Silly Sausage, Swindler, Coil, Cold Storage, Twin Shot 2, Bad Ice-Cream, Bad Ice-Cream 2, Bad Ice-Cream 3, Cave Chaos, Mutiny, Skywire, Twin Shot, Test Subject Green and Test Subject Blue

