One More Line is a casual, arcade game where you see how long your line can grow! Created by SMG Studios, this highly addictive, one button game will test your skills and timing. Play One More Line on Poki and see how crazy your line can be. Hold your space bar at just the right time to swing your line from point to point. Run over the sides though and your line is over! Deceptively simple, yet incredibly challenging, give One More Line on Poki a play today. Controls:Space - Hold to swingAbout the creator:One More Line is the third installment of the One More series from SMG Studios, based in Melbourne, Australia. The series also consists of One More Dash and One More Bounce. They are also the creators of Super One More Jump, Thumb Drift, and more.

