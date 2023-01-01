One Hundred Castles Solitaire is a thinking game that introduces new mechanics and power-ups to the classic solitaire game that we all love. Admire the soothing pastel-themed castle backdrops as you're stacking all given cards by ascending or descending order on a mahjong deck. Your job is to discard the cards at the very top of the pile simply by tapping on them. However, you need to make sure the card you tap is either one above or one below your card - which is displayed at the bottom of the page. If you're stuck, you can always get another card from the deck on the left and keep trying. Make sure to use hints and power-ups such as undo, zap that wipes the entire row of cards, and joker which can be used with any other card on the board. Don't forget to share One Hundred Castles Solitaire with your friends and find out who's quicker at finishing the game!Use your finger or left mouse button to select and dispose of a card that is one number higher or lower than your card at the bottom section. If you get stuck, use a hint!One Hundred Castles Solitaire is created by Adgard. Play their other skill and arcade games on Poki: Pop It vs Spinner, Find The Candy, MadZOOng, and Merge to MillionYou can play One Hundred Castles Solitaire for free on Poki.One Hundred Castles Solitaire can be played on your computer and mobile devices like phones and tablets.

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to One Hundred Castles Solitaire. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.