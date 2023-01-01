WebCatalogWebCatalog
One Button Bounce is a puzzle game where you control a character who is constantly running back and forth on a platform. Unable to stop, your job is to time the character's jumps right so that your curse turns into a way to solve the puzzle. Use the W, space bar or up arrow to jump and bounce off of walls. Hop from one platform to the other until you get to the portal to take you to the next one. There are many creative obstacles standing in the way of the portal, so you will discover many surprising and satisfying puzzles to solve. Don't worry if you get stuck - you can always use a hint to show you how to pass the level.Use the W, space bar or up arrow to jump and bounce off of walls. Hop from one platform to the other until you get to the portal to take you to the next one.One Button Bounce is created by Robert Alvarez. They have other thinking games on Poki: Ledge Throw, Platform Countdown, Hop Warp, Plactions, Jumping Clones, Big Tall Small, Teleport Jumper, Block Toggle, Isotiles, Chessformer and Resizer You can play One Button Bounce for free on Poki.One Button Bounce can be played on your computer and mobile devices like phones and tablets.

