Numbers is a puzzle game where you pop blocks that can interact with each other. You get a blank slate full of various digits, and it's your job to pair them off and pop them! In order to do that, select two identical numbers, or two numbers that add up to 10. You can do this with vertically neighboring blocks, horizontally neighboring blocks, and if there is no other number between them. You can also pop pairs at the end of one line and at the beginning of another line if the sum is 10 or if the numbers are identical. Additionally, you can pair the very first and the very last number in the puzzle if they follow the rules. If you like matching games or sudoku, you will love Numbers!Pair blocks - Tap on one block to select it, then tap on another one to pair themNumbers is created by Potato Jam. Play their other puzzle games on Poki: Monster Duo, Onet Master, and Onet Paradise, Bring me Cakes, Solitaire Klondike 2.0You can play Numbers for free on Poki.Numbers can be played on your computer and mobile devices like phones and tablets.

Website: poki.com

