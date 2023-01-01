Are you the next Shurican Ninja? Slash your way through obstacles and more to advance from level to level, challenge to challenge, or through endless mode. Guide your ninja to safety through this Flappy Bird like game to earn points that you can redeem for better outfits and weapons. Watch out for the fiery edges; they’re just as dangerous as the obstacles you’ll face! Controls: Mouse/keyboard click - Jump About the creator: Ninja Shurican is created by SnoutUp Games based in Lithuania. You might know SnoutUp Games from kung-fu fighting Iron Snout, swine-themed shooter Cave Blast, beat-’em-up Bacon May Die (also pig-themed), and sword-fighting pig-battler pork-chopper.

Website: poki.com

