Ninja Mouse is a puzzle platform game in which you are a cute mouse scavenging for food. Infiltrate houses and find cheese by going through cabinets, drawers, closets, couches, safe boxes, and pretty much anything that you can interact with! There are jumping puzzles, obstacles, traps, and most importantly clever cats waiting to catch you on the spot red handed. Avoid their gaze, time and plan your moves well, and strike whenever no one is looking. If you can't sneak past a cat, jump and step on its head to disarm it. Try to collect as many stars as you can, because getting all 150 will unlock a special bonus level, and you will like that surprise. And don't forget, you can skip a level if you get stuck. Do you have the skills to collect every star and wedge of cheese?Move left/right - A/D or Arrow keysJump - W or Up ArrowInteract - ENinja Mouse was created by 7Spot Games. Play their other puzzle games on Poki: Moving Truck: Bounty, Moving Truck: Construction, Moving Truck, Duo Survival, Duo Survival 2, Duo Vikings, Duo Vikings 2, Duo Vikings 3, ZOOM-BE, ZOOM-BE 2, ZOOM-BE 3, Truck Loader, Truck Loader 4, and Truck Loader 5You can play Ninja Mouse for free on Poki.Ninja Mouse can be played on your computer and mobile devices like phones and tablets.

Website: poki.com

