Neon War is a skill game where you control a cannon that shoots its balls periodically into the air. Hold down the left mouse button to take control of the cannon and slide it horizontally to control its position. Remember that the cannon shoots by itself, so all you have to do is keep it in the right place while aiming for the blocks with numbers on them. The numbers represent how many times you have to hit the object. As you progress, you will be able to unlock bonus upgrades to features such as damage, fire rate, health, or pet. Go ahead and give it Neon War a try!Hold down the left mouse button to take control of the cannon and slide it horizontally to control its position.Neon War is created by QKY Games. Play their other games Perfect Dunk, Avoid Dying, Pocket Hockey, Arrower and Fire Road on Poki!

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Neon War. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.