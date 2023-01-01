Moto Maniac 2
poki.com
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.
Enhance your experience with the Moto Maniac 2 app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Moto Maniac 2 is a sequel to the ultimate 2D bike stunt game. Finish the 20 new levels while performing various exciting stunts on your motorcycle. How quickly can you finish this crazy game without crashing your bike?Pass all obstacles in the stage without crashing your bike. Drive Forward - Up / W keys Drive Back - Down / S keys Pause - PMoto Maniac is created by IriySoft. Check out their other games Moto Maniac, Biker Street, Cursed Treasure, Cursed Treasure 2 and Zuma Boom on Poki!
Website: poki.com
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Moto Maniac 2. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.