Mosaic Puzzle Art is a thinking game created by TapLabGames. In this game, you can pixel-paint various drawings. Use the reference image on the left and try to create an art piece that's identical to the original work. Your color palette resides at the bottom of the page. You don't need to be an artist or even be good at drawing to be good at this game. Simply choose a color and start following the instructions, and you'll be surprised by what you can come up with. Don't forget to share your art works with your friends !Click or tap on a color to select it. To apply it on a canvas, click or tap on one of the hexagonal tiles.Mosaic Puzzle Art is created by TapLabGames. Check out their other puzzle games on Poki: Sweet World and Mahjong Sweet Connection

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Mosaic Puzzle Art. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.