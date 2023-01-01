Moon Waltz is an adventure game created by Studio Seufz. Help our hero venture across the village to find a vending machine. Push away the clouds to transform into a waltzing werewolf bent on destruction. You must avoid the police at all times. Your midnight journey can end in several destructive ways. Play the game several times and make different decisions on each playthrough, that way you'll see all possible scenarios.Push the clouds - Hold down LMB, Space bar or your finger on the screenMoon Waltz is created by Studio Seufz. Play their other games for free on Poki: Murder, Caesar's Day Off

