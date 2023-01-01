Monster Truck Shadow Racer
poki.com
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.
Enhance your experience with the Monster Truck Shadow Racer app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Monster Truck Shadow Racer is a racing game where the stage is shrouded in darkness. Make your way through all the obstacles and opponents to win the race. Don't forget to grab all the fuel boxes, and make sure to perform flips for extra points! There are over 30 levels in the game and four new trucks to unlock. Sounds exciting already? You know what they say about truck races: As the brightness goes down, the excitement goes up! (They don't say that, we just made it up.)Move - W/S or Arrow keys Brake - Space Boost - Left ShiftMonster Truck Shadow Racer is created by BrainSoftware. Check out their other games Fortride: Open World, Car Drift Racers 2, Extreme Off Road Cars 3: Cargo, Just Park It 11 and 2 Player City Racing on Poki!
Website: poki.com
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Monster Truck Shadow Racer. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.
You Might Also Like
Monster Truck Racing Arena
poki.com
Monster Truck Torment
poki.com
Just Park It 12
poki.com
Burnout Extreme Drift 2
poki.com
Cartoon Racers: North Pole
poki.com
18 Wheeler Cargo Simulator 2
poki.com
Just Park It 11
poki.com
Moto Space Racing: 2 Player
poki.com
2 Player City Racing 2
poki.com
Truck Loader
poki.com
3D Monster Truck: Skyroads
poki.com
Monster Truck: Forest Delivery
poki.com