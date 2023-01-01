Monster Truck Racing Arena
poki.com
Monster Truck Racing Arena is a 3D racing game developed by Brain Software. Feel. the rush and the adrenaline pumping through your veins with the powerful monster trucks this game features. There are 16 challenging levels for you to practice and get better at, all the while earning money to buy new trucks.Drive and steer - WASD or Arrow keysBoost - ShiftMonster Truck Racing Arena was created by Brain Software. They have other exciting racing and sports games on Poki: Fortride: Open World, 2 Player City Racing, Just Park It 12, Extreme Off Road Cars and Car Drift Racers 2.
