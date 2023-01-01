Monster Tracks is a skill game where you must drive through treacherous paths with aerial movements. That's why you must be careful when putting power to the pedal as any wrongly intense manoeuvre can arch the truck backwards, causing you to flip you upside down. Study the path carefully and maintain a slight backwards tilt as most obstacles will propel you forwards. Adjust your speed to what the current level requires and you'll master this challenge in no time! Watch out for obstacles such as spline bridges, pebbles, tree logs, windmills, ramps, and of course a body of water that will cause you to lose the game if you fall into it. You'll get the opportunity to use the shop and upgrade your vehicle's power, grip, and weight, so that you can take on upcoming challenges with ease. Don't forget to share Monster Tracks with your friends and compare your high scores!Steer forward - W, D, X, Up arrow, Right arrow, Mouse clickSteer backward - S, A, Z, Down arrow, Left arrowMonster Tracks is created by Martin Magni. Play their other arcade games on Poki: Drive Mad, Recoil, and Speed KingYou can play Monster Tracks for free on Poki.Monster Tracks can be played on your computer and mobile devices like phones and tablets.

