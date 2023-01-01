Miruna’s Adventure: Filter Mania
poki.com
Miruna’s Adventure: Filter Mania is a dress-up game developed by Idea Studios. In this game, you will assist the social media aficionado Miruna with entertaining her social media followers with a new selection of photo filters. But first, help her out by fixing up her face, brushing her hair, applying her make up and designing her daily outfit. Once Miruna looks presentable, discover all of the new filters to your heart’s desire!Use your left mouse button to select hairstyles and pieces of clothing.Miruna's Adventure: Filter Mania is created by Idea Studios. Play their other games on Poki: Princess Tomboy Street Art, Photogram Lovers Surprise, Love Finder Profile, Just Married! Home Deco, From Princess to Influencer and Celebrity BFFs Festival Fun.
