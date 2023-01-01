Protect your country in Military Wars Warfare! This 3D multiplayer game features Delta vs. Recon battles. You can compete in Capture the Flag, Free-for-All, Control Points, and Team Deathmatch bouts. Engage in heated gunfights in Desert Village and Frost Town!

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Military Wars Warfare. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.