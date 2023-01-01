WebCatalogWebCatalog
Merge the Numbers

Merge the Numbers

poki.com

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.

Enhance your experience with the Merge the Numbers app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Merge the Numbers is a skill and puzzle game created by Eagle Games. In this addictive multiplying experience, you have to merge blocks that have the same numbers to increase their value. Keep merging to get the highest score possible! But be careful, if you can't merge, there will be a new row of blocks that appear. If the screen is filled, it's game over for you! How high can you go in Merge the Numbers?Drag a tile and drop it on an identical tile. They will merge and multiply in value. Keep going until you can reach the highest number.About the creator:Merge the Numbers was created by Eagle Games. This is their first game on Poki!

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Merge the Numbers. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

Merge to Million

Merge to Million

poki.com

2048

2048

poki.com

Merge Shapes

Merge Shapes

poki.com

Tower Defense Mingling

Tower Defense Mingling

poki.com

Merge Battle

Merge Battle

poki.com

Monster Merge

Monster Merge

poki.com

Meow Merge

Meow Merge

poki.com

Stick Merge

Stick Merge

poki.com

Merge Cakes

Merge Cakes

poki.com

Merge Round Racers

Merge Round Racers

poki.com

Chicken Merge

Chicken Merge

poki.com

Wood Blocks 3D

Wood Blocks 3D

poki.com