Merge Cyber Racers is a car-merging idle game created by TinyDobbins, where you buy futuristic cars, and merge them to get a better vehicle. Combine two of the same cars together to unlock a new and improved car. Drag them into the race track and receive coins every time they pass the finish line. There are many types of cars to unlock, and opportunities to increase the coins you've earned. Come back to play every day to unlock the most expensive car this game has to offer, and build your own cyber racing empire!Select, drag and move cars - Left mouse buttonMerge Cyber Racers was created by TinyDobbins. Play their other idle games on Poki: Stick Merge and Merge Round Racers

Website: poki.com

