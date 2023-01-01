Merge Cakes is a casual merge game developed by Ravalmatic. Based on the basic premise of matching two cakes of a kind to obtain an improved cake, this addictive game builds up and absorbs you in this gratification maelstrom. You will find surprise gifts, rewarded ads to improve those gifts, purchasable upgraded cakes, new exotic recipes, new secret bakeries and much more. And besides all this, the game keeps playing while you’re offline, so players will always have rewards when they return. Are you ready for this delicious venture?Drag a dessert and drop it on the same dessert to merge them into a new recipe.Merge Cakes is created by Ravalmatic. Play their other games for free on Poki: foot-chinko, Cricket Hero, Battleships Armada, Mafia Billiard Tricks and Basket Champs.

Website: poki.com

