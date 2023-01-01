WebCatalogWebCatalog
Merge Battle is an idle merging game created by NoPowerup. Combine the weapons in your arsenal, defeat monsters and bosses, and save the world! Merge identical weapons to get newer, more powerful weapons. You can tap on the screen repeatedly to get new weapons faster. There are 36 types of weapons, various different enemies, powerful boosters, treasure chests, and more surprises waiting for you. Go ahead and save the world from a monster invasion by only lifting a finger!Tap on the screen repeatedly to get new weapons. Drag a weapon and drop it on an identical one to create a more powerful weapon.Merge Battle was created by NoPowerup. Play their other games on Poki: Idle Digging Tycoon, Horse Shoeing, ShootZ, and Traffic Rush!

