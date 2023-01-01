Welcome to Mekapark, a fun-park filled with helpful and fun robots, as well as amazing scenery! Suddenly, the Ultra Batteries keeping the robots from going crazy went missing and the robots started malfunctioning. You are tasked with retrieving all the batteries and saving the park using your trusty Mekabolt, a weapon that can control the robots! Jump and shoot your way through the park, collecting batteries and using the robots to help you out! Can you save the park from the mad robots?Mekabolt is created by Somepx. This is their first game on Poki!You can play Mekabolt for free on Poki.Mekabolt can be played on your computer and mobile devices like phones and tablets.

