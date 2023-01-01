Team up to go anywhere in the universe! Max and Mink are a brave pair of animals. In this two-player game, you can control both creatures at the same time or separately. Your mission is to help the duo reach the door in each level. Max can fly, bend, and stretch to let Mink go higher. Try getting to the door by yourself, or ask a pal for help. Friendship is all you need!

Website: poki.com

