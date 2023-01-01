Match Arena is a fun multiplayer match-3 puzzle game in HTML5, created by The Pew Pew. Every match will pit you against another player from around the world! Complete a specific goal in order to win all while watching your opponent in real time. You'll only have a specific number of moves in your match-three game though, so use them wisely! Controls:Mouse - Click to swap tiles and match three in a row!About the creator:Match Arena is created by The Pew Pew.

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Match Arena. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.