Marble Run is a simulation game where you can build your own 3D marble track. Build a track using carved out wooden blocks, or rails. There are even special items that you can use like a lift, fan, a cannon and more! Choose a marble and start creating your track. You can even put some lamps on the track, or change between a day or night background. Create your track, test it and don't forget to save! Can you create an awesome Marble Run track? Controls: Build - left mouse clickOverview - right mouse click (hold)Zoom - scrollMove around - arrow keysAbout the creator: Marble Run was created by Patyuk Games. This is his first game on Poki!

Website: poki.com

