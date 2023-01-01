Mahjong Firefly is a puzzle game created by TapLab Games. Look for matching tiles on the board to remove them. Once all of the tiles have been matched, you can move on to the next level. You’ll only get a limited amount of time to clear the board during each enchanting level. Link the tiles together and find out if you can earn a high-score in the process while you play this Mahjong game! How quickly can you match up all of the tiles in Mahjong Firefly?Match and remove tiles - Left mouse buttonMahjong Firefly was created by TapLab Games. Play their other addictive games on Poki: Mahjong Sweet Connection, Mosaic Puzzle Art, Sweet World and Klondike Solitaire

