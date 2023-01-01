Mafia Wars is an action-packed shooting game where you play as a cowboy vigilante who fights against the corruption of mafia. The game offers many engaging and immersive levels with various kinds of bosses. You must be careful with how you use your bullets, as saving them will come in handy in difficult battles. You can even unlock many cool weapons and powerful allies by progressing in the game. We'll make you an offer you can't refuse: Share this game with your friends!Use your mouse cursor to aim and left mouse button to fire.Mafia Wars is created by Beedo Games. Check out their other games Clash of Tanks, Clash Of Armour, Blocky Snakes, Jelly Sokoban, Swingers and Tanko.io on Poki!

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Mafia Wars. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.