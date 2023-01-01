Mad Day 2
Mad Day 2 is a online driving game where you drive your car through a 'mad day' of shooting and jumping. Save Fluffy from alien invaders in Mad Day 2: Revenge! Your extraterrestrial pal was abducted and poisoned. Now, you must complete harrowing missions, including Juggernaut, Gunner, and Journeyman. You can test drive the Annihilator and Dark Fury before purchasing them.Mad Truck Challenge Special was created by Smokoko. They also created the original Mad Day, Monsters' Wheels Special and the new Car Eats Car: Winter Adventure.
