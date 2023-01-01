Ludo Hero is based on the classic Ludo board game. This online version of Ludo was created by MarketJS to revive the old days when you still played a game at the table. Come on and throw the dice to get all your pawns inside your box after making a round across the board.Use your mouse to navigate through the game.Ludo Hero was created by MarketJS. They have also created Math Trivia Live on Poki.

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Ludo Hero. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.