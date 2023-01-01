Ludo Hero
poki.com
Ludo Hero is based on the classic Ludo board game. This online version of Ludo was created by MarketJS to revive the old days when you still played a game at the table. Come on and throw the dice to get all your pawns inside your box after making a round across the board.Use your mouse to navigate through the game.Ludo Hero was created by MarketJS. They have also created Math Trivia Live on Poki.
