Lovely Fox is a 2D dress-up game where you can customize the looks of your cute fox character. Select from nearly a dozen fur patterns, different eye colors, various types of ears, faces, tails, snouts, clothes, accessories, and much more! You can even change the background to winter lands, farm view or gorgeous nature. The best part is: You can download a photo of your fox when you are done. Go ahead and share your awesome creation with your friends.Tap on the icons at the sides to try on different items. Tap the green checkmark to save a photo. Select - Left Mouse ButtonLovely Fox is created by Snails Animation. This is their first game on Poki!

