Love Finder Profile is a dress-up game created by Idea Studios. Create your character and choose from dozens of outfits and hairstyles to show off. Find a location with a nice background to take your pictures and fill your profile with amazing content. And of course, scroll through all your attractive suitors, chat with them... and find your true love!Use your mouse cursor to select, drag and move objects around.Love Finder Profile is created by Idea Studio. Play some other of their games such as Just Married! Home Deco or ollie-goes-to-school on Poki!

