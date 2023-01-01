WebCatalogWebCatalog
Lords of Gomoku

Lords of Gomoku is a puzzle and strategy board game, developed by Stefan Nikolic, where the player has to get his pieces on a 5 in a row to win. Put your skills to the test and challenge the Lords of Gomoku in this puzzle game. Compete against your enemies on different and exciting boards, get 5 in a row before them, and crown yourself as the new champion. For even more fun, challenge a friend and play with them in the multiplayer mode!Use your mouse left click to select and place your pieces.Lords of Gomoku is created by the Serbian developer Stefan Nikolic. You can play their other game Gem 11 on Poki!

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Lords of Gomoku. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

