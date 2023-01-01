London Jigsaw Puzzle is a puzzle game created by MarketJS. Embark on a visual journey and train your brain while sightseeing in London's most famous sights! Arrange the jigsaw pieces you see on the screen and unravel landmarks such as the London Eye, Big Ben, Tower of London, Buckingham Palace, Hyde Park, Trafalgar Square, Westminster Abbey and more. Don't worry if you're stuck, you can just use free hints to help you along the way. Also make use of the zoom functionality to get a clear view of your progress. Go ahead and finish all the puzzles in London Jigsaw Puzzle and become a digital Londoner!Drag and drop the jigsaw pieces in the appropriate slots until the full image is revealed.London Jigsaw Puzzle is created by MarketJS. Play their other casual games on Poki: Ping Pong, Sudoku Village, Tactical Squad, Super Bubble Shooter, Mine Sweeper, Mine Sweeper, 8 Ball Pool With Buddies, Mahjong Pyramids, Unblock It, Power Badminton, True Love Calculator, Hangman, Ludo Hero, math-trivia-lite, Super Girl Story and Typing Fighter

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to London Jigsaw Puzzle. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.