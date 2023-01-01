Little Alchemy is a online web game that presents you with four elements — air, fire, earth and water — and asks you to create the entire world with them.Little Alchemy lets you explore real chemical reactions. You can combine air and earth to form dust. Then, add fire to create gunpowder. There are 560 elements. See if you can discover all of them. Little Alchemy is created by Recloak, a game development studio based in Warsaw, Poland. They are also the creators of the sequel Little Alchemy 2.

Website: poki.com

