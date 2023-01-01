Life: The Game on Poki is the best way to experience an entire journey, from birth to death, in game form! From study dates to actual dates, play Life: The Game and see if your life is delightful or disastrous. This Life game features different minigames for each stage of your life. As of 2020, there are four new fun mini games: Burger Madness, Study Session, Travel Puzzles & Rainbow Melody. You can play Life: The Game for free, but your bad decisions might cost you your in-game survival! Join thousands of Life: The Game online players and cycle through tons of fun minigames!Use your mouse to move. Left click to interact.Life The Game is created by Ohmaigawd. They are also the creator the game’s sequel, Afterlife: The Game.

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Life - The Game. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.