Play safe, stay safe! This version of Life the Game was created to inform players on some of the things we can do to stay safe during these difficult times. Try and complete the three new stages and gain some insights on how to stay safe. For more information, please visit WHO. Level 1 - Social Distancing:Click / tap the screen to change direction and keep distance from others.Level 2 - Washing hands:Click / tap the soap and move it over the hands until they're fully covered in soap.Level 3 - Fever:Drag mouse / swiper finger to remove sweat. Life The Game - Stay Safe is created by Ohmaigawd. They are also the creator the game’s sequel, Afterlife: The Game.

