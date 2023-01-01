Lethal Sniper 3D: Army Soldier
poki.com
Lethal Sniper 3D: Army Soldier is a shooter game where the aim is to complete your sniper objectives. Wield your rifle, mind the shakiness of your own breaths and aim sneakily at your enemies. Be careful not to waste ammunition!Lock/Unlock cursor - L Aim/Shoot - LMBLethal Sniper 3D: Army Soldier is created by PaperBunker s.r.o. They are the creators behind The Pillar and Goat vs Zombies. Give both a play on Poki!
