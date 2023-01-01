Play the “Let Will Grigg Play!" game and take your opportunity to play Will Grigg against Wales superstar Gareth Bale and hear the soccer fans sing the "Will Grigg's on fire" viral chant everytime you score as Will Grigg. If we score a 100,000 virtual "Grigg Goals" we might catch Northern Ireland manager Michael O’Neill's attention and convince him to finally let Will Grigg play the EURO 2016! Ready - play - score!

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Let Will Grigg Play. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.