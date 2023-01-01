Learn 2 Fly is an adventure game where you have to teach your penguin how to fly. In this game you can collect coins to buy all kinds of power-ups to make your penguin fly further. You can start out with buying a simple umbrella to float down during your fligth instead of crashing down, but when you get further in the game you can buy rockets to propel yourself forward! Try to get the ultimate gear and fly as far as you can possibly imagine!Teach your penguin how to fly by practicing on ramps and buying different items, such as umbrellas, to make him fly further away. Follow the instructions that are given in the game to get up to speed.Learn 2 Fly was developed by HeroCraft.

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Learn 2 Fly. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.