Koala Bros Bash is a skill game where you use boomerang to knock down fruits and feed your family. Drag your finger or cursor across the game window to aim, and release it to throw boomerang. Whatever your boomerang hits, it deducts a point from its defense. Anything that reaches zero will fall off! First of all, hit other boomerangs to make them fall and add them to your arsenal. Then aim carefully to hit sweet spots and make chain combos. Rinse and repeat! Make sure finish all fruits before the timer runs out!Use your boomerang to drop as many fruits as you can. Clear all fruits before they touch you and cause you a life. Drag your finger or cursor across the game window to aim. Release to throw boomerang.Koala Bros Bash is created by Aniway, a game development team based in Finland. This is their first game on Poki!

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Koala Bros Bash. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.