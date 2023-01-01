Kart Wars
poki.com
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.
Enhance your experience with the Kart Wars app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Hop in your kart and set off to save your team’s base in this IO racing/action game! Whether you’re in the forest or the oasis, buzz around in your kart and shoot at enemies to keep you on course. The team who steals the most flags or shoots down more enemies wins in this fun-filled multiplayer arena. Controls W/A/S/D - Steer Mouse - Click to shoot Spacebar - Jump Shift - Turbo
Website: poki.com
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Kart Wars. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.