Hop in your kart and set off to save your team’s base in this IO racing/action game! Whether you’re in the forest or the oasis, buzz around in your kart and shoot at enemies to keep you on course. The team who steals the most flags or shoots down more enemies wins in this fun-filled multiplayer arena. Controls W/A/S/D - Steer Mouse - Click to shoot Spacebar - Jump Shift - Turbo

Website: poki.com

